Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A combined team of security operatives has continued the clampdown on illegal oil bunkering and crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region with the destruction of four illegal oil bunkering camps and arrest of two barges.

According to investigation, Labrador security outfit operating between Unit Nembe, Bayelsa State and Unit 3, Bille kingdom, Rivers State, during scouting of illegal bunkering activities in the area stumbled on the four illegal bunkering camps and the two barges.

They were said to have alerted troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who raided the area.

A top security source who pleaded anonymity said although no arrest was made, the operation was successful as the four camps were destroyed and the barges used for stealing crude oil arrested.

“The Labrador security outfit which provides surveillance on the pipelines alerted men of the JTF and NSCDC and they stormed the area where they arrested two mega barges containing illegal diesel and crude oil. It was moved to Bille for further investigation. Four mega cluster camps were also discovered and destroyed. Although no suspect was arrested, the security operatives would ensure their arrest. There is a new zeal to fight crude oil theft and illegal bunkering given the assurance by the Federal government to assist all security and relevant agencies to clamp down on crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering,” he said

The source said that JTF, Operation Delta Safe Commander (OPDS) Rear Admiral Akinjide Akrinade, had made it clear when he resumed office that the command would not abdicate its responsibilities and mandate in the Niger Delta region to protect all oil installations.

He said once the investigation was completed, the two mega barges would be handed over to relevant authorities for further action.