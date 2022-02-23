From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The people of Igbomotoru, Oyeregbeni and Peremabiri communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government area of Bayelsa have raised alarm over an impending attack by suspected crude oil thieves operating in the area.

The communities are to multi-million dollars Trunk 18 inches diameter Crude Oil Tebidaba/Igbomotoru/Brass pipeline belonging to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, Limited.

According to the communities, the gunmen have also threatened to forcefully take over the traditional institutions if they stand in the way of the operations of illegal refineries in the area.

It was gathered that the militia groups has already started recruiting youths for the illegal crude theft operations in the communities, have subjected traditional rulers of Igbemotoru, its satellite communities Lasukugbene, Beberegbene which is a satellite Peremabiri community to unofficial oath of allegiance for his operations or get dethroned and killed.

The Paramount Ruler of Igbomotoru (West Bomo) Community of Southern Ijaw Local Government Council, HRH Asemighen Ayibaikie Ofongo, BUO X, in a petition sent to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, pleading for help for the affected communities said the militia groups have continued to molest, beat up, vandalise houses and loot properties of those who go against their illegal activities in the area.

HRH Asemighen Ayibaikie Ofongo, in the letter pointed out that he was also a victim of the wrath of these gunmen with their leader identified as ‘General’ Amagbin subjecting him to personal oath of allegiance to their operations and announcing his dethronement on state radio without the approval of the state government.

The letter with reference number IGBO/Security/10102/Vol.1/32/ 22 stated that the youths and elders of Igbemotoru community have become refugees in their community.

“The people of the Community and surrounding communities have not had any positive change since the self-styled arrived. And he has also boasted that he has connections to the top and that petitions sent out are sent back to him promising anyone writing such a petition to be ready to accept any consequences of their actions. This has emboldened him to recruit jobless youths into his army in order to vandalize houses, loot properties therein,” Ofongo stated in the letter.