Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has commended the Nigerian Navy for reduced maritime crime in Bayelsa waterways.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as having praised the efforts of the Navy when Dickson visited Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, in Abuja, yesterday.

The governor stressed that the efforts of the Navy had resulted in curbing the

maritime crime such as piracy, kidnapping, crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and related crimes in the waterways.

According to him, the waterways of Bayelsa are the safest in the country mostly due to the collaborative efforts of the Navy.

The governor also praised the CNS and, indeed, the leadership of the service for the exemplary conduct of Naval personnel during the last general election in the country.

He said Naval personnel carried out their sensitive security responsibilities during the elections with strict adherence to their terms of engagement, professionalism, integrity and, indeed, a high display of competence.

The governor, who said he was proud of the Navy, prayed that the tradition of professionalism, integrity and competence was sustained in the service and, indeed, observed by other services in the country.

He said: “I want to single out your men for commendation on a very crucial issue. I have written to your office and I think it is also proper that I mention it here also. You are aware of the controversy that followed the last elections over the activities of some agencies. Your officers and men carried out their duties with dedication and integrity.

“As a state, we don’t have any complaints against your men. We are very pleased, we are proud of the Navy under your leadership. We pray that this spirit of professionalism, integrity and competence continues in the Navy, and other services of the Armed Forces. We are indeed pleased with the services of the Navy, the activities and performance of your men.”

The governor thanked the Federal Government for the establishment of the Central Naval Command, Yenagoa, the NNS Soroh, the NNS FORMOSO, and other naval formations in the state.