Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva has offered an insight into the agenda the Federal Government would be implementing in the Petroleum Sector to boost confidence and stability.

According to him the Federal Government as part of a new policy direction would pursue vigorously the sanitization of the oil sector and curb losses in crude oil production.

Sylva who spoke in an interview shortly before he departed his country home in Okpoama, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State over the weekend also disclosed that the Federal Government will aggressively promote a huge increase in the production of oil.

While maintaining that the Federal Government would not pay lip service to the issue of transparency in its sanitization mission, he said the government is determined to adopt a zero policy for crude oil production losses.

“First we will need to sanitize the Oil Industry. I believe that we cannot condone losses in crude oil production. We must ensure zero loss. We must not lose any crude oil. We must develop our abundant gas deposits in the sector and generally sanitize the sector”

Speaking on the forthcoming Bayelsa State governorship election, Sylva who doubles as the leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state predicted that the APC would win the November 16 governorship election.

He disclosed that APC has become a party of choice and it is very clear that Baylesans are ready to embrace APC to govern the state by giving it mandate in the November 16 governorship election.

“APC is winning the governorship election. We are taking it. It is very clear. It is very sure. The deaf can hear and even the blind can see. It is very clear we are going to win”