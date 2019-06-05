Femi Folaranmi,Yenagoa

Security forces have smashed a gang that engaged in the stealing of crude oil and destruction of pipelines in the Niger Delta region.

The destruction of pipelines, which recently caused a fire incident, was responsible for the recent shutdown of operation of the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) by AITEO group.

According to investigations, the surveillance team led by the LABRADOR security outfit had stepped up its surveillance activities due to cases of production losses reported by the AITEO group.

A security source who confirmed the clamp down on crude oil thieves and vandals said the decision to destroy the barges and dug boats was in line with the resolve of the leadership of the Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to eradicate incidents of crude oil theft from the area.

“LABRADOR security outfit unit 3 in Bille kingdom had, because of recent upsurge of production losses suffered by AITEO group, stepped up its scouting of illegal bunkering activities and oil theft. A scouting operation was carried out by the surveillance team in fulfillment of the mandate handed down to it by AITEO group over recently observed production losses, especially at Cowthorne Channel 2. The operation, which involved troops of the JTF, operatives of the NSCDC and security team of LABRADOR succeeded in arresting two mega barges fully loaded with crude oil and two dugout boats loaded with crude oil. All the arrested boats were set ablaze as part of the strategy to eliminate completely crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region” he said.

LABRADOR security surveillance team working with JTF and NSCDC had recently foiled an attack on pipelines and arrested eight suspects. The team also discovered the fire incident at the NCTL, which led to its shutdown to avoid a major damage.