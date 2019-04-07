Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The new commander of the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade, has read a riot act to criminals in the Niger Delta region.

He warned that the military will not condone any form of complicity or connivance to undermine the war against crude oil theft and other crimes.

Akinrinade, who took over from Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman, at the weekend, said the threat to the war against criminality in the region is sabotage, adding that the OPDS, which he noted is building on the success of his predecessor, will not tolerate such.

He said: “We shall continue with his efforts in line with the mandate in ensuring all oil and gas infrastructures are protected and all crimes are checked to ensure a safe and secured environment for economic activities to thrive. As you know complicity and connivance by security and, indeed, the civil populace undermine the war against illegal oil bunkering, vandalism, oil theft and other crimes. The OPDS will show no mercy to any individual involved in any form of infraction.”

The new commander, who said having a “good synergy with all stakeholders, traditional rulers, youth leaders and IOCs in order to provide a peaceful environment will not be taken for granted,” assured that he will “explore all opportunities, dialogue, conflict resolutions and all legitimate efforts to guarantee peace in the region.”

On his approach to fight crime in the region, Akinrinade said aside strategic initiatives from the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Naval Staff, operational initiatives would also be rolled out to confront criminality in the region.