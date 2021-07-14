By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) yesterday, disclosed that Nigeria lost 42.25 million barrels of crude oil valued at $2.77 billion to oil theft in 2019.

The disclosure was made by its Assistant Director, Oil and Gas, Mr George Abiye, at the presentation of the 2019 oil and gas industry audit report to the media and civil society organisations in Lagos.

The report showed that Nigeria earned $34.22 billion from the oil and gas sector in 2019, a 4.88 per cent increase over the $32.63 billion realised in 2018.

The 2019 report covered 98 entities, including 88 oil and gas companies, nine government agencies including the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) .

It said the country could have earned more revenue if not for crude oil losses which he attributed to metering error, theft and sabotage in the year under review.

The report, however, noted that the loss was 11.03 (21 per cent) lower than what wasrecorded in 2018, which was 53.28 million barrels.

According to the report, the losses were incurred by companies that conveyed crude volumes through pipelines that were easily compromised by saboteurs. The report, therefore, recommended that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) should ensure proper surveillance (land-based, and aerial satellite photography and geophones trenched pipelines).

It urged the NNPC to update its pipeline networks to mimimise vandalism and crude oil theft.

Meanwhile, Abiye also announced that the Federal Government raked in $34.28 billion from the oil and gas sector in 2019.

Giving a further breakdown of the oil proceeds, he said $8.487 billion of the total receipt came from the sales of oil and gas, adding that crude oil sale alone accounted for $7.011 billion while receipts in gas sale amounted to $1.476 billion.

“A total of nine government entities that directly collect revenue and participate in activities in the oil and gas industry are covered in the report.” In the report, government receipts were $34.28 billion in total revenue from the oil and gas sector – out of which company level financial flows by revenues streams was $18.96 billion and flows from Federation sales of crude oil and gas was $15.32 billion.

“Out of the $34. 281 billion total government revenue from the sector; $18.14 billion (52.92 per cent) was transferred into the Federation account, $6.55 billion (19.11 per cent) into the Cash-cal account and $5.58 billion (16.28 per cent) into NNPC designated accounts.

