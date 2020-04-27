Felix Ikem, Nsukka

For the family of Mr. Christian Ugwuoke of Umudesue village, Nrobo, in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, these are very cheerless times.

Ukwuoke and his family are in distress following the death of his wife, Virginia, shortly after she was delivered of a set of female twins.

Ugwuoke was particularly inconsolable. The expected date of delivery (EDD) fell on Easter Sunday, and he had made adequate preparations for a double celebration. He had called his wife’s relatives to inform them of the joy that the family would soon experience.

However, that didn’t happen. The 38-year-old woman died hours after childbirth due to complications.

When the reporter visited the family at their village in Nrobo, the husband, who could not control his tears, lamented: “My wife couldn’t live to cuddle her twin children – Kaosisochukwu and Kasiemobi. This is what she had been dreaming of for many months.”

So, how did it happen? Ugwuoke, a farmer, explained: “It happened on Easter Sunday. The day before that, when she started getting signs of labour, she was rushed to Kenol Hospital in Nsukka town. She was checked and it was discovered that she couldn’t deliver freely. She was immediately booked to undergo a caesarean section. After the surgical operation, the placenta couldn’t come out due to complications. Few hours later, my wife gave up the ghost.

“On receiving the news of her death, I was devastated. Where do I start from? How do I cope with these other children together with these new ones? As I am talking to you right now, we have not paid one kobo of the N500,000 that we were billed by the hospital. I know how we have been managing life before this tragic incident.

“We buried her the following day, and since then it has not been easy for me and my family. The twins have being surviving by the benevolence of good-spirited individuals. You know how difficult it is to buy their milk this time around with the economic hardship in the country today.”

Ugwuoke and his wife already had six children – three boys and three girls – before the latest addition. But he said the babies were never planned. “They came by accident,” he explained. “Even my first child, who is now 18 years, is not in school because there is no money to train him.”

He appealed to individuals and organisations and government at all levels to come to his aid so that the twins and his other children do not die from hunger.

“I don’t go anywhere again because I am now into mourning and taking care of these children, coupled with this issue of lockdown by the government,” he stated.

The man claimed he was the only surviving male child in his clan and so has been trying to bear more children to increase his clan’s population.

Those wishing to assist him may do so via his FCMB account. The account name is Ugwuoke Christian Ugwu, and the account number is 6786204017.

He may also be reached on 07019064516.