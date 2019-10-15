Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Ilorin operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a mistress, Hajia Balqees Yahaya Mohammed, for inflicting burns with a hot iron on two of her housemaids.

The housemaids – identified as​ Hauwa, 14, and Aisha, 12 – were punished by the said Hajia Mohammed for supposedly not flushing​ toilets at her residence after use.

The cruel mistress, said to be dealing in plastic bags (nylon) at Mandate Market along Western Reservoir road in Adewole, reportedly used the hot object on the victims’ buttocks.

It was learnt that the victims were noticed by neighbours, who observed that they were walking with difficulty.

Upon interviewing them, the victims were said to have reluctantly opened up that their mistress inflicted injuries on them for not flushing the toilet.

The Public Relations Officer of the state command of the NSCDC,​ Femi Bello, confirmed the shocking incident.

He said investigations have been conducted and that the command has initiated a process to charge the suspect to a juvenile court on Wednesday.

“Yes, there was an arrest made in that respect. The victims are not her children they are just like maids to her,” the NSCDC spokesman said.

“Investigation have been conducted, the suspect will be charged by tomorrow in the juvenile court.”

A source, who does not want his name​ mentioned in print, said some concerned persons reported the matter to the NSCDC, which led to the mistress’s arrest and detention at the command’s Ilorin headquarters on Friday, October the 11th.

“We have also informed the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) about it for necessary action,” the source said.

Daily Sun was informed that​ the parents of the victims have been contacted.

“One of them​ hailed from Ilorin and the other from Nupe tribe, both from Kwara State,” the source said about the young girls.

Both of their parents have since denied that their children were given out as maids, Daily Sun was told.

They have alleged that Hajia Mohammed took charge of the girls with the understanding that she wanted to help fund their education.

In a bid to cover up the inhuman treatment being meted out to the victims, the mistress was said to have hurriedly sewn new uniforms and bought new shoes for the girls to give the impression that they were not used as housemaids.