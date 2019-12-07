Ingredients

•Pickle juice

•Milk

•Water

•Chicken (Cut into pieces)

•Potato starch

•Salt

•Ground black pepper

•Vegetable oil

Preparations

•In a large bowl place pickle juice, milk, salt, and water.

•Stir to mix and dissolve the granules- that is, the small compact particles

•Add chicken pieces and marinate properly.

•Brine for at least 1 hour, cover, and put in the refrigerator.

•Season potato starch with salt, ground black pepper, and set aside.

•After one hour, remove chicken from refrigerator and leave for about for 40 minutes.

•Remove a chicken piece from the marinade, and dredge into the starch mixture, pressing the potato starch into the chicken to ensure it adheres. Set aside on a tray. Repeat with remaining chicken pieces.

•Then, pout vegetable oil into a deep frying pan with and heat it up.

•Place some chicken pieces into the oil and fry until browned on both sides.

•Drain on a cooling rack over paper towels.

•Repeat with remaining chicken.

•Cool before packing.