From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Chief Executive Officer of NELMACO Global Resources, Nelson Mkparu, has recounted how he was mocked for inviting the General Overseer, Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, otherwise known as Odumeje, for a crusade.

Mkparu, in a statement on Friday noted that people told him that the cleric would not honour his invitation because he does not orgasnise crusades in Nigeria.

Contrary to speculations, he said the pastor recently agreed to hold the spiritual exercise in Jos, Plateau State capital.

He said: “Nobody believed that Odumeje would be coming to Jos. People who know him have mocked me saying that he will not come.

“Prominent Nigerians have tried in futility to invite him to their States to hold crusades.

“I can tell you that this can only be God and it indicates that God is about to do something in Jos on the 28th of August 2022, when people witnesses financial miracles, healing from diseases and a general turnaround especially from the incessant bloodbath that has engulfed Plateau.”

According to Mkparu, “Odumeje’s ministry strives mostly in the signs and wonders he performs during Church service.

“He has severally told the world how he began his ministry in 1996 at the age of 18 when God called him while he was trading in Onitsha.”

While quoting the cleric, Mkparu said in one of the Church services he said: ‘It all started in 1996 when I was selling polythene bags in Onitsha, Anambra state.

‘My mother was mounting pressure on me, telling me stories about Jesus Christ and how He wanted me to serve Him.

‘I was resisting the calling, wondering how a young man like myself would be armed with the Bible, preaching on the streets, when I was supposed to be making money like other young men.

‘I asked my mother to tell Jesus who had been appearing to her to come and arrest me, without which I would not succumb to the calling.’