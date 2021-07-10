From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday demanded from Nigeria’s military a crushing response to bandits holding sway in the North East of the country.

The president, who condemned repeated bandit killings in Zamfara and Kaduna States, ordered the military to respond to the worrying situation in a language that the bandits understand.

No fewer than 50 persons were reportedly killed in fresh attacks by bandits in Zamfara and Kaduna states.

On Thursday, 40 people were reportedly killed in attacks on five communities in the Faru district of Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The affected villages in Zamfara include Gudan Baushi, Gidan Adamu, Tsauni, Gudan Maidawa and Wari.

The bandits were said to have stormed the communities on motorcycles and shot indiscriminately at the residents.

In the early hours of Friday, 10 persons were also confirmed killed in Warkan village of Zangon Kataf LGA, as well as Kakkau area of Chikun LGA.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari noted that the military and other security agencies are now working on new methods and policies that are yielding good results in many of the troubled parts of the country and calls for ‘a crushing response to the killing of innocent citizens in the rural communities.’

He also maintained that the country, its military and the entire population needed to summon the courage required to defeat the bandits and terrorists.

President Buhari condemned some politicians making utterances on security, saying that they were merely seeking applause, advising them to join the ongoing genuine efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the country.

He expressed the country’s sorrow over the loss of lives, urging security agencies to do everything possible to prevent the recurrence of attacks with impunity.

