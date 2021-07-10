From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday demanded from Nigeria’s military a crushing response to bandits holding sway in the North East of the country.
The president, who condemned repeated bandit killings in Zamfara and Kaduna States, ordered the military to respond to the worrying situation in a language that the bandits understand.
No fewer than 50 persons were reportedly killed in fresh attacks by bandits in Zamfara and Kaduna states.
On Thursday, 40 people were reportedly killed in attacks on five communities in the Faru district of Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.
The affected villages in Zamfara include Gudan Baushi, Gidan Adamu, Tsauni, Gudan Maidawa and Wari.
The bandits were said to have stormed the communities on motorcycles and shot indiscriminately at the residents.
In the early hours of Friday, 10 persons were also confirmed killed in Warkan village of Zangon Kataf LGA, as well as Kakkau area of Chikun LGA.
According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari noted that the military and other security agencies are now working on new methods and policies that are yielding good results in many of the troubled parts of the country and calls for ‘a crushing response to the killing of innocent citizens in the rural communities.’
He also maintained that the country, its military and the entire population needed to summon the courage required to defeat the bandits and terrorists.
President Buhari condemned some politicians making utterances on security, saying that they were merely seeking applause, advising them to join the ongoing genuine efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the country.
He expressed the country’s sorrow over the loss of lives, urging security agencies to do everything possible to prevent the recurrence of attacks with impunity.
Which of the Buharis? The dead Buhari buried in Saudi Arabia since January 2017 or the irrelevant tout connived in London nickname Buhari who knows nothing about war?
Buhari is dead and buried in Saudi Arabia since January 2017. British bandits and fulani criminals connived in London for the irrelevant tout nickname Buhari who knows nothing about war. Gambari who’s the present hidden president is on a sunken ship. The barracks are empty. Only widows are warming the barracks.
We this territory natives who owns the land and are more than 99% population of this territory have defeated 1804 fulani caliphate with its emirates the way we defeated 1914 amalgamation of British bandits in 1960. We’re now the government over our God given native lands in which the six geopolitical zones are sovereign states- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, Midwest Republic. Hausa people, Kanuris etc. of the north will be traditional rulers, religious leaders, political office holders etc. over their God given native lands under their sovereign states. Southern natives will have democratic capacity under their sovereign states to fix their lands, economies.
Natives of the six geopolitical zones under interim governments of their sovereign states, must sign agreements with Southern Countries Union member states now for military assistance, cooperation, relations to defend territorial borders of their sovereign states, fix their lands and economies. Southern Countries Union which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe led by Russia representing Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Iran representing Asia, Brazil, Mexico representing South America, Egypt, South Africa representing Africa.
America, Britain, France, Anglo-America UN, EU fought for fulani criminals from Guinea to keep this territory natives under fulani rulership and lost. America, Britain, France, Anglo-America UN, EU which uses fulani criminals from Guinea to steal wealth of this territory natives, kill this territory natives, destroy economic developments of this territory natives.
We this territory natives of Disintegrated Republics exist under Southern Countries Union, within Southern Defence Force, Southern Countries Union international market in this 21st century world of Multipolar international order with Multipolar international market.
20th century world unilateral international order with unilateral international market of Anglo-America is dead. Anglo-America world power has fallen and gone forever. Anglo-America UN, Breton Woods financial system, WTO, IMF, World bank etc. are dead. The era Anglo-America with their slaves bullied countries of the world and stole wealth of many countries is over and gone forever.
Defeated thugs of fulani caliphate called military, police etc. which know nothing about Revolutionary Warfare, must be eliminated on every inch of the six sovereign states. Defeated fulani criminals must find their way back to Guinea- dead or alive in this 2021 the way defeated British bandits find their way back to Britain in 1960. Only the Sword decides.