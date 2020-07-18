To better position the music industry, some high spirited, vastly experienced and consummate industry professionals have put resources together to birth Cruz Nation, an entertainment hub for talents and content creators.

According to the founder of Cruz Nation, Ogadimma Micheal Allsi, the company was set up to bridge the yawning gap between music talents and provide a veritable platform across Africa as well as provide avenue for seamless professional music business.

He further explained: “With a two-pronged pillar of creativity and innovation upon which the principles of the company are mounted, Cruz Nation has mandated itself as an entity to identify and develop recording artistes and songwriters, produce, distribute and promote the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music, as well as create a mechanism where the industry operates in defiance to the biases of ethnicity, tribe, social status or wealth base in promoting talents.

“The issue of supremacy, loyalty and artiste/record label rift has been a major bane to seeing long standing, long lasting and enduring labels in contemporary African music business. To this end, Cruz Nation has ensured a transparent, well articulated, and extremely flexible contract structure that protects the interest of the company and that places the interest of talents above every other variable.”