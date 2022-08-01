From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that over 12,29 million Nigerians have completed their registration after the suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on Monday.

According to the weekly update of new registrants released by the electoral commission in the build-up to the 2023 general elections, INEC revealed that as of Monday morning, August 1, the online registration stood at over 31 million.

The breakdown of the statistics equally showed that while female new registrants are over 6.22 million, the male registrants are 6.07 million.

It further added that the youths within the age range of 18 to 34 years accounted for the greater number of the registrants with a whopping figure of 8.78 million, middle-aged within the age bracket of 35-49 stood at 2.43 million, just as the elderly within 50 to 69 years of age have 956,017, while the old of 70 and above have 127,541.

The statistics equally disclosed that while 3.44 million completed their registration online, over 8.85 million physically did theirs.

Expectedly, Lagos State recorded the highest number of registrants with an appreciable figure of 585,629 voters, Kano State, 569,103, Delta State, 523,517, Kaduna, 479,231, Rivers, 473,924, Bayelsa, 444,652.

On the flip side, states like Yobe, Ekiti, Gombe, Borno, Adamawa, Imo, Enugu, and FCT, among others, recorded the least number of registrants.

The statement detailing the statistics of registration issued by Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, read: “CVR Update: Quarter 4, week 16 as at 7 am, Monday, August 1, 2022. Fresh Registrants: 10,487,972, completed registration: 12,298,944, type: Online – 3,444,378, physical – 8,854,566. Male: 6,074,078, female: 6,224,866, PWDs: 87,083 and Youths: 8,784,677.”

Meanwhile, the commission has disassociated itself from a fake online registration, urging Nigerians to enrol for “VOTER CARD (PVC)” registration.

The statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, warned the general public against falling prey to the fraudsters.

“Barely 24 hours after the suspension of voter registration, the attention of INEC has been drawn to an online site urging Nigerians to enrol for “VOTER CARD (PVC)” registration claiming that the federal government has approved individual VOTER CARD (PVC) registration online to avoid the unnecessary crowd in the “NIMC” CENTERS.

“The Commission states unequivocally that the site is not linked to the Commission and the link/portal is spurious and from a dubious source.

“INEC is the only body constitutionally and legally mandated to conduct the registration of persons qualified to vote in any election in Nigeria and to update and revise the register when the need arises.

“The Commission is solely responsible for organising, undertaking, and supervising national elections in the country and does not share this responsibility with anybody or organisation.

“Members of the public are strongly advised not to succumb to the antics of online scammers and should avoid such fake sites.

“The Commission has concluded the Continuous Voter Registration exercise nationwide and does not need to open an additional site or portal for the purposes of registration of voters,” the statement read.