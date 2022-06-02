Some Super Eagles players called up for the friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador have alleged that they could not get entry visas to the USA for these games because proper arrangements were not made for them to do so.

The Super Eagles were seriously depleted for the friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador due to various reasons including injury and the players’ inability to secure visas to the United States.

It was gathered that rather than the usual practice of sending an introduction letter by the NFF to some of these players to apply for US visas from their bases, officials informed them they will book appointments for them at the various US embassies.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Eventually these appointments were not done and so the players could not apply for the visas and so missed out on the friendlies.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Last weekend, the Super Eagles fell 2-1 to Mexico in Texas in their first friendly under new coach Jose Peseiro.

They face Ecuador Friday morning in a second test game in New Jersey.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .