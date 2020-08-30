Crystal Palace confirmed the signing of Nigeria-eligible midfielder, Eberechi Eze, on a five-year deal on Friday, August 28, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

The England U21 international had his first training session as a player of Crystal Palace, on Friday, and met up with his new teammates for the first time.

According to the official website of Palace, Eze got his Eagles career off to a flying start by netting three goals in the space of 20 seconds during his first workout.

The 22-year-old could make his non-competitive debut for his new employer in this afternoon’s friendly against Charlton Athletic.

He earned himself a move to the Premier League after a breakout campaign for Queens Park Rangers with 14 goals and eight assists to his name in 46 appearances in the Championship.