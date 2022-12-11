As part of their preparations for the Premier League restart, Crystal Palace will lock horns with Napoli in a mid-season friendly on Sunday, December 11.

Victor Osimhen, Eberechi Eze, Malcolm Ebiowei, Tayo Adaramola and Michael Olise are the young stars of Nigerian descent in contention to feature in the friendly in Turkey.

In their first friendly in Turkey, the Eagles recovered twice from a goal down to earn a 2-2 draw with Turkish champions Trabzonspor, while Napoli defeated Antalyaspor 3-2, with the aforementioned players getting minutes for their teams.

Previewing the upcoming friendly against the Serie A table toppers, Crystal Palace’s official website wrote on Napoli : “Inspired by one of Europe’s most sought-after strikers and a winger drawing comparisons with the game’s greatest.

“After losing a series of key players over summer – including Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea and Fabián Ruiz to Paris Saint-Germain – they have been led by a new selection of heroes.

“The most notable is Victor Osimhen who has scored 10 times in 14 games this season and attracted widespread interest from the Premier League’s top clubs.”

Osimhen started and was in action for 45 minutes in Napoli’s first friendly against Antalyaspor