Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo, continues to be linked with a departure from Glasgow Rangers de- spite the close of the January transfer window.

According to The Sun UK, Crystal Palace is preparing a bid of £10 million (approximately N5.6 billion in Nigerian currency) for the services of Aribo ahead of the reopening of the transfer window.

The Eagles are searching for reinforcement in midfield with Conor Gallagher set to return to his parent club at the end of the season, and the Nigerian has emerged as the ideal player to replace the Chelsea-owned midfielder.

Allnigeriasoccer.com broke the news last July that Aribo was attracting concrete interest from the Premier League and was also first to report in December that he has made it clear that he does not want to extend his contract with Rangers amid speculation surrounding his future.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .