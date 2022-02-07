Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo, continues to be linked with a departure from Glasgow Rangers de- spite the close of the January transfer window.
According to The Sun UK, Crystal Palace is preparing a bid of £10 million (approximately N5.6 billion in Nigerian currency) for the services of Aribo ahead of the reopening of the transfer window.
The Eagles are searching for reinforcement in midfield with Conor Gallagher set to return to his parent club at the end of the season, and the Nigerian has emerged as the ideal player to replace the Chelsea-owned midfielder.
Allnigeriasoccer.com broke the news last July that Aribo was attracting concrete interest from the Premier League and was also first to report in December that he has made it clear that he does not want to extend his contract with Rangers amid speculation surrounding his future.
Although Rangers could be featuring in next season’s Champions League, it is believed that the lure of playing in the Premier League would help swing the proposed deal in Palace’s favour.
Crystal Palace sporting director, Dougie Freedman, monitored the Super Eagles playmaker at close quarters during the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers last Wednesday.
Aribo has made 125 all- competition appearances since landing at Rangers from Charlton Athletic in summer 2019 and has 23 goals to his name.
