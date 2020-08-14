Eze Crystal Palace are determined to sign Eberechi Eze this summer and have held further talks with Queens Park Rangers over the midfielder.
QPR turned down a bid worth around £12million from Crystal Palace last month, as they look to rake in £20million for the talented player. West Ham United, Leeds United and Newcastle
United are the other clubs interested in the 22-year-old. Palace have been discussing with a number of wingers as they consider all options for the England U21 star.
Manager Mark Warburton will be desperate to hang on to Eze, who finished just one goal behind teammates Hugill and Nahki Wells in the scorers list.
Leave a Reply