Crystal Palace is supposedly ready to replace Conor Gallagher with Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo this summer.

Gallagher has enjoyed a stellar campaign at Selhurst Park during the 2021-22 season, but the 22-year-old is set to return to parent club Chelsea at the end of the campaign.

James McArthur and Cheikhou Kouyate are also set to become free agents in June, which would likely see Patrick Vieira consider a swoop for at least one new midfielder in the summer transfer market.

According to Football Insider, Palace has identified Aribo as the ideal man to fill Gallagher’s void, and the Eagles recently sent scouts to watch the 25-year-old in action.

The report added that Palace representatives were in attendance to watch Aribo star in their Europa League quarter final second leg against Braga, during which he provided two assists in a 3-1 win to send the Scottish giants to the semi-finals.

Aribo now has eight goals and 10 assists to his name from 49 matches in a Rangers shirt this season, and his contract at Ibrox runs out in the summer of 2023.