Crystal Palace are monitoring Super Eagles star Joe Aribo ahead of the January transfer window. According to football insider, The Eagles could make a move for the Rangers star when the winter window opens in three months.

Aribo joined Rangers from Charlton in 2019 and has gone on to become a key player under manager Steven Gerrard.

The 25-year-old won the club’s young player of the year award and goal of the season in his first year at the Ibrox.

Aribo then played a key role last season as Rangers won the league for the first time since 2011, finishing the campaign unbeaten.

He has started in the same vein this season, and that has caught the eye of Crystal Palace, who could now make a move for him in January.

However, it remains to be seen if Rangers will let one of their prized assets leave mid-season. Aribo’s contract at the club does not expire until 2023.

