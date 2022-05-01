By Olakunle Olafioye

Newly-elected Chairman of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria in Lagos State, Special Apostle (Dr.), Segun Adio has stated that one of his major goals is to advance the cause of unity among Christian bodies in the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

This, according to him, is to ensure effective collaboration for further propagation of the gospel of Jesus Christ to the remotest part of the state. In this regard, he assured of a robust engagements with other faiths in the state for the enhancement of religious harmony among the citizens of the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Speaking at an induction ceremony held at The Holy Church of C&S Mount Sinai, in Ebute Metta area of the state, Apostle Adio promised to work with all religious groups in the state to further achieve peaceful co-existence among residents.

His words: “As part of the goals of the National body of the church (C&S Unification Church of Nigeroa), our administration in the Lagos State chapter shall strive to admit more churches willing to come on board from all parts of the state, while we strengthen our participation in all activities of the National Level of the Church.

While reflecting on his over 30 years of consistent dedication to service, the new helmsman assured that he would jealously guard the position entrusted on him and his team.