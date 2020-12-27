By Omoniyi Salaudeen

The Supreme Head, Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence, Dr, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao, has called on governments at all levels to implement policies that would reduce poverty and banish hunger in the country.

The clergyman in his Christmas message on Friday said the reason for the celebration was the love and sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to redeem humanity from eternal condemnation.

In a statement by the Chief PRO of the church, Apostle Muyiwa Adeyemi, Prophet Alao tasked the government on the need to show love to the people by implementing welfare policies that would reduce economic hardship people are passing through at this moment.

The C&S leader also noted that insecurity in the country had assumed a worrisome dimension with the rate of killings, kidnapping and raping and advised the President Muhammadu Buhari to review security architecture of the country and be more decisive in dealing with the bandits and terrorist groups in Nigeria.