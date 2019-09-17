In a bid to continue to reshape the perception of the church among its members as well as to outsiders, the Lagos State chapter of Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, is planning a seminar in that regard.

The seminar is titled, ‘Faith, Liturgy and Tenets: C&S Church as a Case Study’.

In a release issued by Chairman of the planning committee of the seminar, Prophet Kehinde Adeyoju, he said that the seminar became imperative in view of series of transformations going on in the church and also the need for its members to better understand the philosophy and vision of the church.

The release also said that the event holds at The Holy C&S Church (Ikirun Conference), Mt. Sinai, at Wright Street, Ebute Metta, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, by 10:00a.m.

Prophet Adeyoju maintained that eminent leaders of the Church had been invited to do justice to the topic.