A Senior Nursing Officer, Mrs. Saratu Bello, has advised pregnant women against resisting Caesarean Section (CS) during delivery in order not to endanger their lives.

Bello told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that many expectant mothers have lost their lives as a result of their refusal to undergo CS.

Caesarean section, also known as C–section or caesarean delivery, is the use of surgery to deliver babies

According to her, “giving birth through CS is not a death sentence and the earlier expectant mothers know this, the better for them.

”They should know that before medical personnel decide to carry out CS on any pregnant woman, it is to save the life of either the mother or the child or both.

”But when you want to remain adamant that you must give birth only through vaginal delivery, caution needs to be taken.”

Bello said the advice became necessary because many expectant mothers were fond of praying against CS during their antenatal sessions.

She said: “I became surprised that it is now like a norm because the pregnant women now pray against it during ante-natal.

“What they say is that they want to deliver like the Hebrew women, so, I know it is a societal belief which has to be erased.

“What they fail to understand is that you can only be a Hebrew woman when you and your baby is alive.

“That motivated me to see it as a point of duty to educate them more on the need for them to allow things take its due course.”

Bello expressed surprise that some Nigerians still remained in the “Dark Age” regarding CS when some expectant mothers willingly opt for it in other countries.