Annual vigil and 21-day fasting and prayer of The Cherebum & Seraphim Unification of Nigeria Ori-Oke Irapada Ian Iyanu (Member of United Aladura Churches) began on Wed. 27th Jan, it will run through to Tues 16th February 2021 between 12am – 4am.

Theme: Goodness and Mercy Shall Follow Me Ps 23:6 Venue, 24, Ogunsowobo Street, Mascara Bus-Stop Ketu Lagos. The host, Apst/Pro. Michael Olajide Olajesu Said it is an annual vigil covenant 21 day fasting and prayer session between him and God. This was made his calling was announced in 1992, there after embark on a journey for 40 days and night on a mountain and in a well water for 21 days. This programe was burn after the experiences. Ministering: Sp/Pro.Dr Femi Oladimeji (show) Snr/Prophetess Ogo Imolentan, Snr. Prophetess Funmilayo Olajesu, Bishop Ayodele Iyanda, Snr. Sup./Pro./Dr.M.A Oboh. Spiritual Mother of the day: Esther Ajayi a.k.a. Iya Aladura worldwide, Snr. Prophetess Funmilayo Olajide.

Adding: all attendee are members will be free from all challenges, they will be healing from stroke marital brutal salvation, security, deliverance, lifting. Come and experience massive message of hope for the hopeless