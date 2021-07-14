Technology trends continue to evolve daily and, in view of this, most tech organisations have found innovative ways to build and encourage the growth of technology in Nigerian schools.

Two of such organisations that have taken it upon themselves to groom computer science teachers and lecturers all over Nigeria in order to stay true to their vision of improving computer education globally are Oracle Academy and WiFiCombat Academy.

Oracle Academy, in partnership with WiFiCombat Academy, held a 10 days Easter bootcamp training for computer science (CSc) teachers in Nigeria in their just-concluded Oracle CodeWeek Nigeria 2021.

The virtual training, which was held for two batches, A and B, on the Zoom platform, lasted five days, respectively. Batch A was held on from the 29th-30th of May, 5th, 6th and 12th of June, 2021, while Batch B was slated for 19th, 20th, 26th, and 27th of June, and 3rd July 2021.

Each year, Oracle Academy helps CSc teachers acquire new knowledge in the tech world. Hence, this year’s training focused on the use of Oracle APEX, a low-code development platform that enables you to build scalable, secure enterprise applications with world-class features that can be deployed anywhere.

Prior to the commencement of the training, over 100 computer science teachers from schools across different states in Nigeria registered successfully. On the first day of the training for Batch A about 100 teachers came aboard while a few others waited to join Batch B at a later date.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.