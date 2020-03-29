As a critical financial market infrastructure (FMI), the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has reiterated its commitment to continued delivery of efficient service through the challenging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This is coming after the firm activated its business continuity plan after informing its participants and partners, exchanges, brokerage firms, custodians and registrars, that it would be leveraging its digital channels to meet all requests at this period, as it joins global institutions in the campaign for social distancing.

Speaking on COVID-19, its Chief Executive Officer, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, hinted that CSCS is fully committed to efficient delivery on all its services even as it works with all stakeholders to reinforce the resilience and liquidity of the Nigerian capital market.

“Having activated our business continuity plan, which has long been envisaged as a part of our crisis management framework, we are fully operational, even as a notable percentage of our staff have been empowered to work remotely from home.

More importantly is our campaign on social distancing, better hygiene practice and other precautions against the contagious spread of COVID-19, as the safety of everyone is paramount to us, just as we have activated all relevant measures to ensure the safety of all depository assets”.

According to him, “as a part of its strategy of dealing with the pandemic, CSCS has since suspended all business travels and temporarily physical meetings, including its internal sessions, thus leveraging digital technologies such as Zoom, Webex, audio conference calls amongst others.

Staff are enjoined to remain alert to credible news and strictly follow all relevant directives and guidance from the state and Federal Governments as well as local and global health authorities such as the National Centre for Disease Control, Ministry of Health and World Health Organization etc. While any staff, who may have returned or come in contact with a returnee from any of the countries with more than 50 incidents in the past 14 days have been asked to self-isolate, staff are also enjoined to quickly contact relevant health authorities in the event that they observe any indicative symptoms”.

“We thank you for your understanding as we all rise up to stem the spread of this virus and adapt to new challenges arising from the pandemic.