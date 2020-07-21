Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, the Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure, has donated a fully equipped and insured state-of-the-art ambulance to the Capital Market Support Committee for COVID-19 (CMSCC), a laudable initiative of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), chaired by one of the capital market veterans, Mr. Ariyo Olushekun. In addition, CSCS made a cash donation to the CMSCC Initiative.

The CMSCC seeks to complement the effort of the Federal and State Governments in stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has undermined economic and social activities across the world.

In furtherance of its reinforced commitment towards the war against COVID-19 and the demonstration of its strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) effort, CSCS will also be partnering other stakeholders in the distribution of 100,000 reusable facemasks aimed at providing free reusable facemasks to the most vulnerable, low – income households across the country.

In his remarks while presenting the donation, its Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, said:

“We find it imperative to collaborate with other stakeholders in the capital market in this war against COVID-19. The safety of Nigerians and the growth of the economy is a collective responsibility that we cannot leave to the government alone.

“We have committed N100million to this war against COVID-19, as we are also supporting the efforts of other stakeholders. Whilst we continue to support the society through CSR initiatives, we believe our most impactful support to the capital market and broader Nigerian economy is through our services. I am excited that we have operated seamlessly through this crisis, leveraging our investment in technology and people, in ensuring efficient depository and settlement of capital market transactions across multiple capital trade points, including the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the FMDQ Exchange and the NASD-OTC.

“I would like to thank our Board of Directors for taking this crucial decision for us to join well-meaning, responsible corporates and other stakeholders in the fight against this novel coronavirus. Whilst it is a challenging time for businesses, it is sacrosanct for corporate leaders to make all possible sacrifice towards this cause, which is perhaps pertinent to the sustainability of businesses and the broader economy.”