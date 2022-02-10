From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The newly appointed General Manager of the Taraba State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) Mr Sakunga Galumje on Thursday assured that the agency was fully prepared to ensure full implementation of Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) projects in the state.

Galumje stated this in Jalingo when he received the Chairman of the Agency’s Board Mr Samson Adda alongside other members of the board who were on a familiarization visit to the agency.

The General Manager who intimated the team on the activities of the Agency, assured the board members that the agency remains dedicated to humanitarian services especially to rural communities in the State.

He also reiterates that the Agency had enjoyed the support of Taraba State Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku in past projects, and his passion to uplift the poor and vulnerable in the State has reflected in various infrastructural development projects executed in rural communities through the CSDA.

“The Agency has concluded the necessary arrangements, and anticipate it’s next stream of projects under the Nigeria Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES), which is expected to take off anytime soon. I can assure that we are fully prepared and have the needed capacity to ensure that these projects are executed following the best practices.

“I solicit your continued support to the management of this agency to ensure that we succeed and bring the much needed succour to our people who are already weighed down by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Chairman of the CSDA Board Samson Adda who spoke on behalf of the Board members assured the General Manager and staff of the Agency that his team will provide the needed support for the Agency to succeed in it’s next project, just as it did in past projects.

The Board was constituted in December 2021 and the members were on their first familiarization visit to the office of the CSDA in Jalingo.