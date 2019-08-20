Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP) in Taraba state on Tuesday disbursed over Five Hundred Million Naira (500,000,000) for various projects across fifty (50) communities in the state.

The state general manager of CSDP Mr. Iremia Ezekiel Danjuma disclosed this at the launch of CSDP mega projects in the state on Tuesday.

Danjuma noted that the remarkable success recorded by the CSDP in the state reflects the commitment of the state government and urged benefiting communities to take charge of the projects and ensure that they are not vandalized by hoodlums.

He further warned that those who were to take custody of the funds to use them judiciously as the CSDP would not hesitate to invoke the wrath of the EFCC if anyone is suspected to embezzle any portion of the funds in any way.

“Today is really a milestone in our collective bid to bring development to the very nooks and crannies of our dear state, as we flag off the distribution of over Five Hundred Million Naira for the implementation of various projects across over fifty communities in the state.

“This is made possible because the state governor Architect Darius Ishaku is more committed to CSDP than any other governor in the country and has always paid the counterpart fund promptly. Last year, the state government paid five Hundred million Naira last year and has concluded arrangements for the payment of another Three hundred million Naira this year.

“Let me urge the benefiting communities to take charge of the projects. I must also warn that this money must be applied judiciously as we will invite EFCC to prosecute anyone who embezzles even a penny from this fund.”

In his response, the state governor Darius Ishaku acknowledged the enormous contributions of the CSDP in the state and said the activities of the group is in line with his development trajectory and assured of continued support to the agency.

“It gives me great pleasure to launch this mega project by the CSDP in Taraba state. I have great passion for the execution of projects handled by the CSDP because they are in line with my development trajectory as contained in my project blue book.

“The CSDP team in the state is sincere and hardworking and we can always count on them to deliver where the state agencies may not easily reach. The quality of their projects is also quite commendable.

“The projects which cut across over eleven local government areas of the state would sure bring the dividends of democracy closer to the people of the state especially those residents in the most remote areas of the state.

“This is an ongoing exercise and so the second phase would capture the other local government areas not covered by this first phase, while I urge you to use the funds judiciously and to stick to the approved projects and specifications rather than using it to marry more wives.”