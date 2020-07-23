Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP) on Thursday said that it has executed over five hundred projects in the areas of education, transportation and health in the last four years in Taraba state.

The state Managing Director of the CSDP in Taraba Mr Irimia Ezekiel, who disclose this at a press briefing in Jalingo said that the projects are spread in all the rural communities across the state.

Ezekiel said that the agency was able to achieve such unprecedented feat because the state government has been consistent in paying the required counterpart funding which amounts to over N850m in the last four years.

“Gentlemen, it is always a pleasure to interact with you. Let me first of all commend you for your enormous contribution towards the success of CSDP in Taraba. As you may be aware, additional financing ended in June but we were given a three months extension. That means we will roundup in September.

” In the meantime, we are pleased to inform you and the good people of the state by implication, that we have successfully executed over three hundred and ten projects in the area of education alone, in the last four years. These projects of course are spread all over the state.

“In the areas of Health, we have also executed about a hundred and ten projects and about fifty projects in the area of rural roads. For rural roads, our projects are not to exceed two and a half kilometers, base on specification.

“I must say that all of these was possible because the state governor Darius Ishaku has been passionate about this project. He ensured prompt payment of counterpart funding and is actually the best governor in the country in terms of counterpart funding of CSDP projects” Ezekiel said.