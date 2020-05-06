Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Osun State Agency for Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) has extended infrastructural development programmes to some communities. The World Bank-assisted agency is meant to inspire rural transformation through provision of basic infrastructural facilities.

Its manager, Mrs. Funmi Abokede, said CSDP has continued to live up to expectations in project development, in which the community people also contribute 10 per cent, in line with the counterpart funding tradition to execute projects. In Oke-Alfa, Arifa, Oke Odi and Courage communities of Isokan Local Government Area, the chairman, Mr. Oladeji Olaiya, said: “The intervention of the CSDP through electricity supply after installing a 300KVA transformer of over N5 million has saved our communities from 10 years’ blackout. In fact, the light has improved the economy of the villages because we can now engage in small businesses that require light and a live a meaningful life.”

Chairman, development project management, Keke Aboto, Ede North Local Government, Rauf Adedeji, said: “We thank God for the completion of the projects. We appreciate CSDP and government.”

The Oribami Vulnerable Group in Awokekere, Iwo Local Government, eulogised the CSDP for installing an oil palm extracting machine as well as the drilling and reticulation of borehole in the village: “These have boosted our oil production. We used to hire labourers to fetch water for us from the Oba River at a very high charge because the river is very far. But now that we have boreholes around, we can save the money for other things. Also, the oil palm extracting machine has boosted our palm kernel production without much stress.”

The borehole provided for the people of Osi Abanla, a village in Ife South Local Government, has brought joy to them. Chairman of Osi Abanla Community Development Association, Chief Gabriel Adefisan, said: “In the past, my people used to battle with different kinds of illnesses caused by the drinking of dirty water.

“But we no longer have such challenge since we got a borehole. We tasked ourselves in the community to raise N258,738.50 and the Osun CSDP assisted us with N2,328,646.50. So, we were able to construct the borehole by ourselves.”

Residents of Eyingun, a village in Atakunmosa East Local Government, are currently enjoying electricity through the CSDP electrification project. The community contributed N565,310.80, while CSDP paid N5,653,100.00 to carry out the project.

Janet Olaleye spoke on behalf of the Community Development Association: “Many of our young men who left the village to other communities to do businesses have returned home and are happily engaging in businesses here in Eyingun.”

“I am Kabiru Adegun. I am a 34-year-old man. I left Eyingun for Ilesa for many years due to lack of electricity. But I am back now that the CSDP has assisted us.

“The government of Osun State does not even know if a community like ours (Eyingun) exists on the map of Osun but through our relentless efforts and the Osun CSDP, things are beginning to turn around better for us. We can now transact business with other traders from neighbouring communities. To be frank, our poverty level has started reducing.”

At Oke-Bode community, the CSDP Project Committee Chairman and Mayegun of Oke-Bode, Chief Lawal Isiaka, said: “Oke-Bode is now moving towards modernization which will attract indigenes of the community back home to use the centre for wedding, naming ceremonies, religious programmes among others.”

The spinal cord injury patients residing in Edu-Abon in Ife North Local Government joined in the celebration of the spinal cord centre built for them. Olayemi Adeleye spoke on behalf of the patients:

“Many spinal cord patients have died of depression because they could not get proper treatment. Many of them were totally abandoned by their families and friends.”

They appealed to Governor Gboyega Oyetola to intensify support programmes by providing them employment and empowerment programmes as parts of dividends of democracy.