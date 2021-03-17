Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) in collaboration with the Taraba State COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (TR-CARES) on Wednesday held a one day Sensitization workshop for stakeholders in the state on Nigerian- COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES).

The state focal person for the N-CARES and state Commissioner for finance Dr Jesse Ashumate who declared the workshop opened said that the program is an intervention from the Federal government with funding from the World Bank to ameliorate the plight of the people which has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ashumate disclosed that “the NG-CARES program is an emergency operation designed to support budgeted program of expenditures and interventions at the state level targeting existing and newly emerging vulnerable and poor households, agricultural value chains, and micro and small enterprises affected by the economic crisis. The program aims to support the government in responding to the COVID-19 crisis by restoring the livelihoods and food security of poor and vulnerable households and promoting recovery of SMEs in the state and country at large. “The program covers three result areas of increased social transfers, basic services, and livelihood support to poor and vulnerable households; increasing food security and safe functioning of food supply chains for poor households; and facilitating recovery and enhancing capabilities of MSEs”. Mr. Irimiya Danjuma, general manager of CSDP in Taraba state who said that the project was coming to succeed CSDP noted that it was timely and aimed to cushion the impact of COVID-19 and general economic downtown in the country.

“We are aware of the devastation of COVID-19 that has ruined many businesses, ruined people’s means of livelihood and left so many people in very difficult circumstances. This program is aimed at ameliorating the plight of the people, especially those are the rural areas to boost their economic viability and by implication, reposition them for self sustainability and reliance.

“The state government keyed in quickly to help address the situation in the state. It is therefore important that we all pay meticulous attention to the presentations so that we can confidently tell others about it when need arises. This is a community driven project that would be owned by the communities on completions, same as we had it with CSDP projects.

“Some of the projects that shall be supported by NG-CARES for it to have wide significant impact on the poor communities include health facilities, potable water supply facilities, construction and rehabilitation of primary and secondary Schools, Ventilated Improved Pit toilets, water transportation, nutrition projects, among others” Irimiya said.

Daily Sun reports that the stakeholders include local government Chairmen, desk officers, community leaders, anchoring agency Representatives and others.