The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) on Sunday hailed various media practitioners who had been using their tools of trade to tell good and honest stories.

The CSN which is the administrative office of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria(CBCN) said such stories had been helping in positively shaping and molding the society

It also urged journalists to focus more on positive stories that will always elevate the society.

The Secretary-General of the CSN, Rev. Fr. Zacharia Samjumi, gave the commendation in Abuja, during the Mass in an almost empty church to commemorate the 54th World Communications Day.

He charged journalists to always work toward countering negative stories in the society by regularly embracing positive and balanced reportage of events.

Samjumi in his homily acknowledged that there were both good stories and there were bad stories.

He said that good stories were constructive because they help to build up relationship and society, while bad stories were destructive and provocative because they wear one down and destroy the society.