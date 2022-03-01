A civil society organisation has blamed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the pockets of violence recorded in last Saturday’s by-election in Ngor Okpala of Imo State.

It said its officers that monitored the election for Ngor Okpala state constituency observed that PDP stalwarts were found culpable of instigating violence in some wards in the local government.

According to Evaristus Ogbonnaya, leader of Civil Society Organisation for Credible Election, it was hypocritical for PDP to turn around and blame All Progressives Congress (APC) for the violence whereas its own agent precipitated it.

Ogbonnaya, who spoke during a press conference in Owerri, accused PDP thugs of even kidnapping his own men who were duly accredited to monitor the polls.

He cited Ward 7 as an example where PDP thugs hijacked election materials and chased voters away.

“The thugs beat up a former commissioner in the state from that ward, while field reports indicated that they inflicted heavy bodily harm on some voters,” he said.

Ogbonnaya condemned what he described as the attitude of PDP in crying wolf whenever its candidates did not win election.

“It’s really nauseating for a party to throw tantrums anytime it loses election. As far as the Ngor Okpala by-election is concerned, PDP lost. Period,” he said.