Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation( CSO) Act for Positive Transformation Initiative, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent steps to address alleged rot in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The CSO at a press briefing on Sunday in Abuja, said the direct intervention of President Buhari in the NDDC is imperative in the interest of the people of Niger Delta.

The Head, Directorate of Research, Strategy and Programmes, Kolawole Johnson, who spoke on behalf the CSO, said though they have submitted a well detailed petition to the National Assembly on the alleged rot in the interventionist agency, the federal legislature is yet to commence a probe.

According to him, “The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been in focus since April, obviously for the wrong reasons. This worrisome development calls for serious interrogation, investigation and immediate action.”

Johnson added that with the scary economic realities, it is time for the country to block every loopholes and begin to set it’s priority right

“The 2020 first quarter statistics should start reorganizing our priorities. Our debt to revenue ratio was 99%, meaning 99% of our income went into debt servicing.

Forget fund for capital projects in that scary situation, ask where salaries and other overhead cost came from. This is the time to block all loopholes.

“It is time to truly kill corruption else corruption will kill us. We cannot be borrowing for some people’s pleasure and greed. Nigeria must work. Niger Delta must work. The people must not be left in the present state of neglect. The President must act now,” he stated.