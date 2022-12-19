From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Civil Society Organization, Youth Voice Movement, has called on the Osun State House of Assembly to begin a public hearing to unravel the total debt profile of the state.

The group decried the arguments that trailed the alleged debt of N407.32 billion declared by Governor’s’s Ademola Adeleke at the meeting of the council of Obas recently.

The group during a protest in Osogbo on Monday expressed displeasure over the poor state of infrastructure saying nothing to justify the homogeneous debts.

Speaking with Journalists during the protest, the leader and spokesman of the group, Adebisi Emmanuel and Abiodun Badmus, challenged the Accountant-General of the state to clear the air and explain the details of the debts.

“We call on the Osun State House of Assembly to explain to the public that N18 billion was approved for the administration of Adegboyega Oyetola after losing the July 16 governorship election.

“We demand the public hearing of what the money was used for in less than 90 days. The House of Assembly as a check on the executives is expected to probe and tell the people of the state the true position of the allegation,” the group added.