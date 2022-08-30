From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, Guild of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Equity, Justice and Transparency in Nigeria (GOCMEJ) has lauded the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for the resolution conflicts between herders and farmers in parts of the country.

The CSO in a statement by the President/Country Representative, Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele¸and the National Secretary, James Okoronkwo, commended the NSCDC for its ability to implement its mandate as regards the settlements of disputes through Advisory Dispute Resolution (ADR).

It noted that no fewer than 75,000 cases have been resolved under the leadership of the current NSCDC Commandant-General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, across the country.

According to the CSO, ” the Peace and Conflict Management Department of the NSCDC has, indeed, spearheaded a new paradigm shift in conflict resolution in the para-military agency, thus breaking new grounds in conflict management across the country.

“This amazing development has made issues and conflicts to be resolved within a reasonable time-frame and the parties involved embrace peace and the amicable resettlement proffered, by identifying existing gaps, designing best approaches to conflict and applying conflict models and stimulating trends peculiar to Nigerian culture, geo-political zones and secular nature.”

GOCMEJ added that “in today’s crises-prone society, where conflicts have become the order of the day between border communities, chiefdoms and localities,” the importance of conflict and dispute resolution mechanism as is championed by the NSCDC leadership cannot be overemphasized.