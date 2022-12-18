From Joseph Obukata, Warri

A civil society leader in Delta state, Deacon Okezi Odugala, has frowned at the politics of campaign of calumny and blackmail rather than issues among some gubernatorial candidates in the state.

Odugala, an environmentalist and Founding Coordinator of the Delta State Civil Society Community, said that it has become worrisome that political gladiators now engaged in backbiting and name dropping instead of focusing on the collective issues affecting the state’s growth and development.

He postulated that rather than throwing tantrum around, the politician elites and those contesting should campaign with ideological based issues and programmes and not engage in blackmail of their opponents.

Odugala urged politicians to exercise restrain so as not to heat up the polity, saying that instead of engaging in the court of public opinion, those alleged to be involved in corruption or other anti social practices should be taken to court.

“If you suspect your opponent of corruption or other anti social or illegal practices drag him or her to court instead of engaging in mudsliding. I urged politicians to engage in issues that affects us collectively as a people and stop being the prosecutors and the judge as same time”.

He expressed dismay at the situation where contestants raised fraud allegations and counter allegations at each other without any substantial amount of prove saying that that method of campaign would only generate bad blood, bitterness and hatred in the land.

The activist maintained that many of the political parties candidates were ill-prepared as they lack deep content to proffer solution to the numerous socio-economic and environmental issues confronting the nation “rather they tow the path of weaklings by accusing their opponents as the reasons for our country’s woes”.

Deacon Odugala wondered why most of the political players are pointing accusing fingers on each other rather than proffer solutions to the nation’s hydra-headed challenges that is bitting hard on citizens “as virtually all the social and economic sector are suffering at this present moment”.

“We want them to tell us in simplify terms how they will effect positive changes in all facet of the nation’s economy including the educational, health, security, power and energy, water, roads and other sectors that are presently in camatose state”, he said.