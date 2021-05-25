From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja
A Civil Society Organization, Era for Sustainable Leadership And Accountability Initiative (NESLAI) has threatened to stage mass action at the different venues of the Permanent Secretaries computer based examination if not dropped.
That the subjecting of directors to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) proficiency test in Microsoft Word, Excel and Power Point Application which is expected of the support staff is laughable and making mockery of the nation.
Its Executive Director Edwin Olorunfemi while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday stated that the planned assessment examination is nothing but waste of time and resources that would also contributed to bad leadership in the public service.
Olorunfemi said ,” our stand still remains that written and ICT examination slated for Monday 31st May and Thursday 3rd June, 2021 respectively be dropped because, it is worthy of note that, for a civil servant to rise to the level of Director, must have sat for about 10 examinations from Grade level 08 to Grade level 17. What is laughable is subjecting a Director to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) proficiency test in Microsoft Word, Excel and Power Point Application which is expected of the support staff.
“We are appealing to the Federal government to drop the idea of written and ICT examination as it is tantamount to waste of time and resources; however, we requested the government to appraise and appoint Permanent Secretary on their past contributions as Directors to national development.
NESLAI spokesman Basah Mohammed in his remarks appealed that the examination should be based on oral interview instead of subjecting directors to written and ICT examination which would only amount to waste of resources and time.
