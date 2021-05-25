From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A Civil Society Organization, Era for Sustainable Leadership And Accountability Initiative (NESLAI) has threatened to stage mass action at the different venues of the Permanent Secretaries computer based examination if not dropped.

That the subjecting of directors to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) proficiency test in Microsoft Word, Excel and Power Point Application which is expected of the support staff is laughable and making mockery of the nation. Its Executive Director Edwin Olorunfemi while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday stated that the planned assessment examination is nothing but waste of time and resources that would also contributed to bad leadership in the public service.