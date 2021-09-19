From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Nigerian Citizens Action Group (NCAG) has revealed that it is in possession of credible intelligence that some elements are planning to launch coordinated attacks against the economic agenda of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, spearheaded by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

National coordinator of the group, Obe Agu, in a statement, said they’re aware that some impostors who have allies and sponsors in the major opposition parties are planning to stage an anti-government protest on Monday.

He said: “We are therefore informing members of the public that the NCAG is not, and will never be part of such ill-conceived protest which is not in the national interest.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NCAG has tremendous confidence in the economic agenda of this administration and the Emefiele-led CBN. We are therefore not mincing words in passing a vote of confidence on this economic agenda and the CBN leadership.

“The NCAG hereby disowns these impostors who are planning to stage sponsored protest in its name. We warn them not to drag the name of our respected organisation into their nefarious activities.

“These people are not officials of our group, we, therefore, urge them to desist from using our name to foment trouble. These so-called protesters are nothing but

professional blackmailers and agents of the PDP who are being sponsored by people who have vested interests.

“Our organisation is also calling the attention of the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force to the known arrowheads of his planned protest who include one Isa Abubakar and Lukman among others.

“Our security agencies should invite and question these individuals before they begin to unleash violence on the nation under the guise of protest. The nation’s security agencies should be proactive. They should be on the lookout for these criminal elements and apprehend them.

“Contrary to the wrong impression that these sponsored agents want to create, the NCAG is totally in support of the economic agenda of the administration of President Buhari and the CBN led by Emefiele.

“We will therefore not support any attempt by any individual or group to scuttle the agenda. This agenda needs the support of all right-thinking Nigerians so that the nation’s economy can be fully revamped.”

