Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara Accountability and Stability Forum (KASF) has called for the immediate reinstatement of some permanent secretaries recently removed by the state government.

The group argued that the affected permanent secretaries still had some number of years to serve before their retirement age.

In a statement by its coordinator, Kunle Usman, the group described as “reckless and unlawful the disengagement of some Kwara state permanent secretaries who are still actively in service”.

“We condemn this dastard act in its entirety and call for immediate reinstatement of the affected public officers. Obviously, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq might have been wrongly advised by some political parasites working with him, but such brazen disregard for due process will be challenged in court should the state government ignore the call and path of caution by reinstating the sacked permanent secretaries.

“The brazen sack of the permanent secretaries who still enjoy tenure protection under the civil service rules was in absolute contravention of the civil service rules and therefore null and void since it did not follow the set down procedures in the public service.”