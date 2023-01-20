From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Civil Society Organization, The Osun Masterminds (TOM), has described the sinking of boreholes in 332 wards by Governor Ademola Adeleke to celebrate his 100 days in office as cosmetic, saying the programme is not progressive.

Speaking at the monthly state of the state address, Executive Director, TOM,

Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli advised Adeleke to review the decision and take more futuristic steps.

The group also lamented rising cases of insecurity that have advanced to kidnapping, noting that its warning not to allow the controversial CSP Adekunle Omoyele as the Chief Security Officer to Governor Adeleke was not respected.

Commenting on the burning of facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the group called on security agents to rise to the occasion to arrest and prosecute anyone found causing mayhem that may pose a challenge to the smooth execution of the general election.

“We have keenly followed events since Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke got into office, we have also followed his recent announcement of certain government initiatives ahead of his 100 days in office. We must say that no matter the thought behind the announced initiative, sinking boreholes across the 332 Wards in Osun State is not a progressive step at this point in the history of the State.

“There is the pending Ilesa water project. There is also the abandoned mini-water scheme of the Oyinlola administration. There are also the abandoned mini-water projects of the Federal lawmakers that represented Osun between 2011 and 2015. Those projects are more comprehensive and provide more practical solutions to the water supply problems in the State.

“We also dare say that it is demeaning and when considered carefully, unhealthy to sink public boreholes that community people will walk long distances to access. We can find more pragmatic solutions to the water supply problem without resorting to primitive and populist approaches that do not guarantee water supply in the long run.

“We advise that the Governor reviews his government’s decision in this regard and take more futuristic steps on issues of governance going forward, as the goal of government is supposed to be long-term security of the livelihoods of citizens and not short-term applause,” it added.

On the transport system, the group said, “we are aware of several cases of a battery of Okada riders in the name of coercing them to purchase tickets; we are also aware that certain elements who now consider themselves having control of the State’s transport architecture, have been going about threatening rival groups within the old union.

“The transport management system must not be allowed to become a tool in the hands of unscrupulous elements that they will use to throw the State into crisis,” the group added.