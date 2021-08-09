From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A consortium of civil society organisations has adopted the resolution of the House of Representatives on the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The 21 groups under the platform of the Coalition of Human Rights Groups and Independent Monitors, consequently, urged the commission to sustain its mantra of accountability and transparency.

In a press statement on Monday, the group said it arrived at its position after a systematic appraisal of the activities of the agency.

The statement co-signed by the convener, Bassey Ukpong, secretary, Barr Joy Gonzwak alongside the heads of other groups, hailed the NEDC for its strategic interventions, urging international partners to maintain their relationship with the agency.

It noted that the NEDC under the leadership of its MD/CEO, Mohammed G. Alkali, has been outstanding in the areas of accountability/ transparency, project implementation, organisational structure among others.

The group said after it embarked on an assessment tour of the region, it discovered an overwhelming presence of the agency in most communities, especially in terms of infrastructures.

On the report of corruption, the CSOs said the allegations were sponsored by some disgruntled politicians given Alkali’s tough stance with regards to the finances of the agency.

As part of its recommendation, the group, urged the NEDC to constantly engage critical media constituency in carrying out its various interventions in North-East Nigeria.

