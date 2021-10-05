From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Network of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria has called for credible election ahead of October 6 Local Government election in Nasarawa State.

This was disclosed on Monday by Comrade Victor Kalu wHo is the National Coordinator and team leader of the CSOs while briefing newsmen in Lafia at the NUJ press Centre, Makurdi Road.

According to Comrade Kalu, the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) which has the responsibility to conduct LG election should discharge their duties in line with relevant electoral laws of the state.

He explained that as CSOs they are committed to strengthening democratic values, promotion of good governance, rule of law, constitutional rights of citizens among others.

The national coordinator added that as part of their responsibilities to ensuring credible election, they have conducted pre-election assessment in the state.

“We have interacted with NASIEC, leaders of the participating political parties, security agencies and other stakeholders and they all assured us of a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the election.

“We also monitored and observed that the state government had provided necessary logistic support to NASIEC to ensure transparent, violence-free, fair and credible election.

“So far, there has not been any form of interference with the process of the election by the state government therefore, we expect the best from the state electoral body,” the team leader of the CSOs added.

He lauded NASIEC for their nutrality so far and urged them to sustain it to the very end by ensuring that only those elected were declered winners.

The group however, commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for his disposition and support for the electoral body to conduct election as at when due for the third tier of government in the state.

Kalu also commended all political parties participating in the forthcoming election for the peaceful conduct of their primaries as well as there peaceful campaigns this far.

He assured that public that their members would monitor the election in all the electoral wards in the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

The CSOs therefore, appealed the state government to declare Tuesday October 5 as half-working-day and always declare Wednesday as public holiday to enable people participate in the exercise.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .