From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As part of activities to mark this year’s World Human Rights Day, human rights activists from some civil society organizations (CSOs) in Benue have harped on the need to deploy arts in advancing human rights in the Nigerian society.

The CSOs including Lawyers Alert, Connecting Lens and SEVHAGE, during a program in Makurdi at the weekend, agreed to continue using their various platforms to pass the message of human rights and the need for such rights to be protected.

Speaking during the event, representative of Lawyers Alert, Miss Jerome Uneje called on all hands to be on deck to ensure the protection of the rights of all, especially the less privileged and underserved in the society.

“Every December 10 is World Human Rights Day with the theme, Reducing Inequality and Advancing Human Rights. We all as advocates look forward to advancing human rights and represent the underserved.

“That is why Lawyer’s Alert and other NGOs have come together to come up with another creativity where arts can be used as an instrument to advance human rights and defend the rights of the underserved and less privileged in the society,” she said.

On his part, Executive Director of Connecting Lens, Laz Mom said there was need to begin to use arts as a creative endeavour to promote the course of human rights.

“Tonight we are celebrating world human rights day in an unusual manner by using arts to promote issues of human rights. Arts is any creative endeavour using either poetry, art and all to promote human rights.

“All of us watch films, read poems and get involved in one form of art or the other. There is nothing wrong therefore in using that avenue to speak on human rights issues,” Mom said.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of a short movie, a panel discussion as well as poetry on how to stop female genital mutilation, rape and other dehumanizing treatments with a view to protecting the rights of the people.

