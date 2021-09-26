From Fred Itua, Abuja

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Abuja Grassroots Projects (AGP), have dissociated themselves from plans by one Ahmadu Yusuf to lead a protest against governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Coordinator ọf AGP, Isa Abubakar, in a statement made available to newsmen, said the protesters plan to attack the CBN and make a baseless call for the sack of Emefiele, for failing to resign before Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Abubakar said: “We are by this statement calling the attention of security agencies, especially the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force of the plan of this impostor and his co-travellers to attack the CBN Headquarters and other government institutions after being paid to stage a bribed protest using the name of our group.

“We will like to put on record that these impostors are not members of our group. They are only bent on using our NGO’s name for their selfish interest.

“Our investigation has shown that these people are professional blackmaikers and who are always available to be paid and rented for nefarious activities.

“We are also, by this statement, disowning the planned protest scheduled for Monday.

“We urge security operatives to arrest Yusuf and his hired crowd who were paid to smear the President and the CBN governor’s efforts which are helping to stabilise the naira.

“We, as a group, pass a vote of confidence on Buhari and Emefiele result oriented efforts in growing our Nations Economy and state it clearly that we are proud of their efforts and condemn this ongoing efforts by desperate political elements to discredit their efforts.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.