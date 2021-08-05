From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Joint Action Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (JACCSON) has commended the Rector of Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, Commodore Duja Effedua, for saving the institution from collapse.

They have also honoured him with an award of excellence for his role in reducing corruption, instilling transparency, blocking financial leakages and transforming the infrastructure of the institution within a short time.

National Coordinator of JACCSON Mr Gideon Ogbande, who gave the commendation at a courtesy call on Effedua in Oron, said the award has been an annual tradition of the coalition to honour institutions and people who have distinguished themselves in service to humanity, good governance and nation-building.

Ogbande said the rector had within a short time transformed the learning and social infrastructure of the Academy and has gone a long way to instil fiscal and administrative discipline in the school while restoring the confidence of the international maritime community in the credibility of cadets from the institution.

‘This is a well-deserved award on the performances of this noble educational institution under the amiable leadership of Effedua who has also taken the welfare of staff into great consideration which has increased productivity and friendliness.

‘Your stand in the fight against corruption which is a priority of President Muhammadu Buhari has helped in blocking linkages and saved a lot which has brought about development.

‘We want to thank you for saving the Maritime Academy of Nigeria from total collapse and it’s surprising to know all these were achieved in less than four years.

‘The core essence of JACCSON in initiating this prestigious award is to recognise, celebrate and encourage hard work. We believe this will not only spur you to do more but will wake up a healthy competition among contemporaries, which will be healthy for our nation-building and development,’ he said.

Receiving the award, Effedua emphasised that what his administration has achieved within four years have been monumental and has repositioned the academy, especially in the global maritime circle.

The rector, who maintained that both the management and staff were responsible for the major upgrades and new lease of life in the institution, commended the coalition for the award adding that it was deserving at the time his administration was coming to the end of its tenure in which so much grounds have been covered.

