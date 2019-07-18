Judex Okoro, Calabar

A coalition of Civil Societies Organisations (CSOs) in Cross River, have given Governor Ben Ayade 60 days to conduct local government election in the state.

The group also protested against the rising insecurity, leading to the killings of innocent people and destruction of properties.

The coalition is made up of Grass-roots Advocacy for Good Governance and Accountability, Citizens Solution Network, Say Something Action Group, Justice Ambassadors Initiatives, Nigeria’s Future Leaders Movement and Save Cross River State Movement.

Addressing newsmen in Calabar on Thursday after its maiden meeting, the Coordinator of the CSOs, Comrade Anthony Bisong, decried the alleged ineptitude, impunity and financial recklessness of the present administration.

Bisong, who doubles as the founder of Grass-roots Advocacy for Good Governance and Accountability said: “We are protesting against the widespread insecurity challenges within the state in the form of communal clashes that are in the public domain.

“We are of the position that the absence of elected local government chairmen and counsellors across the state have made it impossible to tackle these insecurity challenges effectively.

“We are calling on the governor to conduct free and fair LGA elections within 60 days so as to get duly elected officials with the constitutional mandate needed to address the insecurity in their respective councils. Failure to act would lead to legal actions against the state government.

He said it behoves on the youths to rise and rescue the state from its gradual slump into oblivion in the last four years.

He also decried the resort to borrowing by the state government to pay pensioners when the Federal government Paris Club Refunds were meant to have settled pensioners’ arrears.

He called on the House of Assembly to review the entire loan approval process and clarifications of certain terms there-in, adding that it was high time the lawmakers probed all the activities of the Office of Due Process in the state.